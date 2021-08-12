Payday Lender Wins More Time In Insolvency To Pay Out

Law360, London (August 12, 2021, 4:07 PM BST) -- A London judge gave collapsed payday lender QuickQuid another year to wrap up its administration Thursday, after its administrators said the processing of customer complaints had proved more complex than expected and had been hit with unforeseen delays. High Court Judge Michael Briggs said during a remote hearing there was an "overwhelming case" for the administration of CashEuroNet UK LLC, which trades as QuickQuid, to be extended by one year until Oct. 24, 2022. He also gave the administrators until March 14 to declare a dividend. The court had previously ordered it to be paid by this September. The deadlines had...

