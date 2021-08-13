Don't Miss It: Cravath, Davis Polk Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- With so much news in mergers and acquisitions this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Davis Polk, Cravath Behind Truist's $2B Home Improvement Financer Buy Davis Polk-advised Truist Bank plans to buy Florida-based home improvement financing company Service Finance Co. LLC from ECN Capital Corp. of Canada for $2 billion in cash, according to an Aug. 10 announcement from ECN. Based in Boca Raton, Service Finance helps home improvement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS