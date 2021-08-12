Wachtell, Latham Lead $1.92B Sale Of PSEG's Fossil Fuel Biz

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 1:27 PM EDT) -- New Jersey electric and gas company Public Service Enterprise Group, advised by Wachtell Lipton, said Thursday it has agreed to sell its fossil fuel business to funds affiliated with Latham & Watkins-led private equity firm ArcLight Capital for roughly $1.92 billion. Under the terms of the transaction, PSEG will sell a 6,750-megawatt fossil generating portfolio to newly formed subsidiaries of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VII LP, which is controlled by ArcLight Capital Partners LLC, according to a statement. ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VII is a $3.4 billion energy infrastructure fund that ArcLight clinched in February of last year with assistance from...

