DAC Beachcroft Taps Big Four Executive As CFO

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- DAC Beachcroft LLP is welcoming a new chief financial officer with experience in BigLaw and the Big Four accounting firms, the global law firm announced Thursday. Claire Chellam will join DAC Beachcroft as CFO on Nov. 1 after the retirement of Dave Gillard, group finance director. DAC Beachcroft did not respond to a request to clarify which office Chellam will be based in. Chellam was most recently the CFO for Ernst & Young LLP in the United Kingdom. According to LinkedIn, Chellam joined EY in July 2020. Before joining EY, Chellam spent two decades in financial leadership roles at DLA Piper,...

