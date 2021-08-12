InterMune, Roche Sue For Millions Paid In Ex-CEO's Defense

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- InterMune and Roche have sued in Delaware Chancery Court to recover millions paid for insurance coverage and indemnification of convicted former InterMune CEO W. Scott Harkonen during his decade-long criminal prosecution and appeals. In a lawsuit filed late Wednesday, the biotechnology companies also sought to have the court declare that they have no duty to indemnify Harkonen under a prior agreement in light of his wire fraud conviction in 2009 related to a company news release regarding the effectiveness of a drug for lung disease. "InterMune's Bylaws prohibit indemnification of directors and officers where there is 'clear and convincing evidence that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS