Biden Wants Congress To Set Sights On Cutting Drug Prices

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden is pushing federal lawmakers to come through on a plan to rein in prescription drug prices, including by finding a way to eliminate a prohibition on Medicare's negotiation of drug prices. In a speech Thursday, Biden asked Congress to address high drug prices, a perennial pocketbook concern for voters. He highlighted various reforms he wanted, including doing away with Medicare's inability to haggle over drug prices. "There aren't a lot of things that almost every American can agree on," Biden said Thursday afternoon. "I think it's safe to say all of us … can agree that prescription drug...

