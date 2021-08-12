Sen. Republicans Move To Put Eviction Ban On Rule Ash Heap

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee is leading an effort to overturn the Biden administration's new residential eviction ban by pursuing the same strategy that was used to kill off Obama-era regulatory guidance on indirect auto lending. In a letter dated Tuesday, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., asked the Government Accountability Office for an expedited determination on whether the eviction moratorium issued earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention qualifies as a rule subject to the Congressional Review Act. If the GAO agrees that it does, Toomey and other Senate Republicans hope to use the CRA's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS