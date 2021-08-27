London Judge Asks UAE To Produce Dechert Trial Witnesses

Law360, London (August 27, 2021, 5:32 PM BST) -- A judge has formally requested courts in the United Arab Emirates to make witnesses available in an upcoming fraud trial in which a former partner at Dechert LLP is accused of human rights abuses. High Court Judge Edward Murray said an Aug. 10 order, which has just been made public, that a formal request will be sent to the UAE courts to ask for assistance in making two key witnesses available in an upcoming trial in which a lawyer is facing allegations of human rights abuses, such as torture, as part of a fraud investigation into an Emirates sovereign wealth fund. ...

