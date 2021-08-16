PE Firm Sues For Fees On £347M Bid For Engine-Maker

Law360, London (August 16, 2021, 4:00 PM BST) -- OpenGate Capital Management has sued the British parent company of a German industrial engine-maker to recover fees after the private equity firm's £347 million ($480 million) deal to buy the subsidiary went awry. OpenGate, a U.S. company, told the High Court in a July 26 claim, which is now public, that Melrose PLC owes it just under £803,000 to cover the costs of its due diligence checks on a deal between the two companies that ultimately fell through. OpenGate took part in a bidding process with Melrose to buy its subsidiary, a German engine manufacturer called Walterscheid Powertrain Group. It made...

