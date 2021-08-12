Texas Gov. Says Mask Ban Freeze Will 'Shatter' COVID Efforts

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appealed a Dallas County judge's freeze of his mask mandate ban, arguing as "commander in chief" of the state's response to disasters, his executive orders have the effect of law and cannot be contradicted by local authorities. The Republican governor on Wednesday petitioned the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas for mandamus relief against Dallas County District Judge Tonya Parker's temporary restraining order prohibiting him from enforcing the statewide mask mandate ban. Judge Parker issued the order Tuesday, and it is effective through Aug. 24, when a temporary injunction hearing is scheduled in the case....

