Brazil's Senate Passes COVID Vaccines License-Waiver Bill

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Brazilian Senate has passed a bill that will allow the country's president to temporarily waive patent rights and grant compulsory licenses for COVID-19 vaccines and medicines in light of the public health emergency spurred by the global pandemic. The Senate passed the bill Wednesday in a 61–13 vote after the House of Representatives passed an earlier version of the bill in May. The bill now goes to President Jair Bolsonaro for his signature. The bill amends provisions of the Brazilian patent law concerning compulsory licensing and will authorize waiving of patent rights during times of international or national emergency. The...

