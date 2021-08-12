Jones Walker Steers PE-Backed Alabama Bank's $38M IPO

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Alabama bank Southern States Bancshares Inc. completed a $38 million initial public offering Thursday, pricing at the bottom of its range, under legal guidance from Jones Walker LLP and underwriters counsel Jones Day. Anniston-based Southern States sold 2 million shares at $19 each, marking the low end of its range of $19 to $21. The company directly sold 996,429 shares, or almost half the offering, while existing shareholders including Patriot Financial Partners, a private equity fund that backs community banks, and other investors sold the remaining shares. Shares of Southern States rose 77 cents, or 4%, to close at...

