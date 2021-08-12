Hengeler Mueller, Latham Steer Adidas' $2.5B Reebok Sale

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Adidas said Thursday that it will sell Reebok to Latham-advised Authentic Brand Groups Inc., owner of Brooks Brothers and Forever 21, in a €2.1 billion ($2.46 billion) deal capping months of speculation about possible bidders. Most of the deal will be paid in cash upon closing, likely in the first quarter of 2022, according to an announcement from the German sportswear giant Adidas AG, which is being advised by Hengeler Mueller. The balance will be deferred and partially contingent on certain benchmarks, the company said. The deal also featured private equity firms BlackRock LTPC, General Atlantic and Leonard Green & Partners...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS