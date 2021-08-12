Cannabis Co. Says Calif. City Faked Social Equity Program

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A would-be cannabis retailer hit a Southern California city with a suit in state court, arguing that Costa Mesa implemented a "fake" social equity program for cannabis retail license applications and iced out applicants "most impacted" by the war on drugs. In an 11-page complaint filed Tuesday, RD X Catalyst — Costa Mesa LLC, a proposed cannabis retailer operated by Catalyst Cannabis Co., said that Costa Mesa violated its requirements for setting cannabis industry rules when it delegated "significant" cannabis policy decisions, such as dispensary license application processes, to its city manager without the required city council input. According to a subsequent...

