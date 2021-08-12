Ill. Sued Over Veteran Provision In Pot Dispensary Licensing

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Three Illinois businesses seeking cannabis dispensary licenses have sued state regulators, alleging a provision in the state's recreational cannabis license lottery program that favors applicants owned and controlled by military veterans is unconstitutional. The suit filed Tuesday in Illinois circuit court names the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, its acting secretary and the deputy director of its cannabis control section as defendants. The plaintiffs — Big Ventures LLC, MKPG LLC and BDMT LLC — allege a provision in the states' Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act that awards five points in the license lottery system to veteran-owned and controlled entities violates...

