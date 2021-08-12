Albright Broadly Greenlights WDTX Deadline Extensions

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Attorneys hoping for deadline extensions from U.S. District Judge Alan Albright no longer need to get his permission, according to a new standing order. The Western District of Texas judge on Wednesday said parties now just have to file a notice informing the court they need more time to meet a deadline rather than requesting an extension. This only counts in instances where the extension is unopposed and does not apply to hearing or trial dates, or "any final submission" for a hearing. The change will be particularly significant for patent attorneys, who have flocked to Judge Albright's Waco court since...

