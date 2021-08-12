Justices Told Fed. Circ.'s 1-Line Orders Are 'Out Of Hand'

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has once again been asked to bar the Federal Circuit from affirming decisions on appeal with one-line orders, with a patent litigant telling the justices that the practice has "gotten out of hand" and "renders all constitutional guarantees worthless." Bobcar Media, a company that makes "mobile showrooms" and had its appeal of an adverse patent decision disposed of by the appeals court with a single line in March, told the justices in a cert petition docketed last week that handing down decisions without an accompanying opinion "undermines the integrity of the judicial system." The petition follows many...

