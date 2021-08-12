Netherlands, Italy Top EU Gas Tax Rates, Study Finds

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The Netherlands and Italy have the highest personal vehicle fuel taxes in the European Union, with Hungary and Bulgaria having the lowest, according to research published by the Tax Foundation on Thursday. In order to prevent distortions in intra-European Union trade the bloc requires its members to levy a minimum excise duty of 36 euro cents (42 U.S. cents) per liter. The Netherlands charges more than double that, at 81 euro cents per liter. Italy charges 73 euro cents and Finland charges 72 euro cents, according to the Tax Foundation. The lowest rate is charged by Hungary, at 34 euro cents,...

