Chancery Keeps Alive Fraud Claims In $525M Online Co. Sale

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday refused to dismiss a challenge to a $525 million deal in 2018 for OnCourse Learning Corp., noting that sellers cannot use a clause in a contract obtained by fraud to "eviscerate" buyer claims that the entire contract is an instrument of fraud. Moved toward trial by Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III's decision was media company Bertelsmann Inc. and Online HealthNow Inc.'s five-count suit accusing CIP OCL Investments LLC, CIP Capital Fund LP and four executives of misrepresenting or concealing millions in OnCourse tax liabilities during sale efforts. Bertelsmann argued that it detected evidence of...

