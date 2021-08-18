Here's Who Wants To Be A Texas Supreme Court Justice

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Seven attorneys and judges have thrown their hats into the ring this summer to take the place of former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who stepped down from the bench more than two months ago to run for state attorney general. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has the power to appoint the next justice, hasn't yet announced his plans to fill the high court vacancy, nor a timeline for when he expects to do so, and he didn't respond to requests for comment. Anyone who is at least 35 years old, has been an attorney for 10 years and lives...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS