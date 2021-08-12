Univ. Of South Florida Students Seek Virus Closure Refunds

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- University of South Florida students are seeking prorated refunds for tuition and other fees they paid when the school pivoted to online learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a proposed class action removed to Florida federal court Thursday. Felipe Rivadeneira, who was a student at the school during the Spring 2020 semester, said that the university and its board breached its contract with members of the proposed class when it halted in-person instruction and shut down on-site facilities in response to the pandemic. "Plaintiff and members of the proposed class did not enter into an agreement with...

