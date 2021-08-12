EEOC Hits Fla. Applebee's With Anti-Gay And Racist Claims

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has slapped an Applebee's eatery with a lawsuit in Florida federal court accusing it of promoting a toxic workplace that saw a gay Black cook subjected to racist and homophobic taunts and an eventual firing. The EEOC suit filed Thursday says the restaurant chain's eatery in Plant City, Florida, was a workplace where employees wore Confederate flag paraphernalia and tossed around racist and anti-gay slurs, leading line cook Jebriel Teague to complain about a hostile work environment based on his sexual orientation and race along with unjust cuts in his work hours. But rather than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS