NJ Law Firm Beats Bankruptcy Deal In Split 3rd Circ. Ruling

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit panel on Thursday overturned a bankruptcy settlement that would have left Garden State law firm Nagel Rice LLP empty-handed on its roughly $160,000 claim against an insurance agency, with the appellate judges divided over the estimated value of a potential lawsuit. In a nonprecedential opinion, a two-judge majority vacated the deal in the Chapter 7 case of America's Insurance Center — which provided $50,000 to Nagel Rice or nothing if the firm appealed — saying a New Jersey federal bankruptcy court approved it based on the shaky premise that a trustee's suit would have yielded no more...

