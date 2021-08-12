DC Panel Recommends 1-Year Suspension for Ex-FBI Atty

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., legal disciplinary committee has backed an agreement to suspend a former FBI attorney's license for a year, after he pled guilty to willfully altering an email the agency used to obtain a court authorization to surveil a former Trump campaign adviser. In a report published Wednesday, the D.C. Court of Appeals Board on Professional Responsibility hearing committee endorsed a "negotiated discipline" petition from the disciplinary counsel's office and the former FBI attorney, Kevin Clinesmith, for the sanction, saying it was "justified and not unduly lenient." The panel said available evidence supported the contention that Clinesmith did not act with fraudulent intent...

