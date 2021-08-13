High Court Asked To Strike Down Bankrupt Lab's $31M Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Investment funds affiliated with Behrman Capital and Apollo Global urged the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday to overturn an Eleventh Circuit decision reinstating a bankruptcy trustee's attempt to recoup a defunct blood-testing company's $31 million dividend payout, arguing that the panel disregarded nearly century-old precedent on the derivative jurisdiction doctrine. The funds say the Eleventh Circuit's decision is out of step with federal jurisdiction statutes and U.S. Supreme Court precedent, stemming from the 1922 ruling in Lambert Run Coal Co. v. Baltimore & O.R. Co., which spelled out the derivative jurisdiction concept. The appeals court decision presents a "split with previously uniform circuit...

