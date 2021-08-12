Okla. Court Says High Court's McGirt Ruling Isn't Retroactive

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma appeals court ruled Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark McGirt decision doesn't apply to final convictions by state courts, overturning a lower court decision vacating the second-degree murder conviction of Clifton Merrill Parish and leaving many more convictions in place. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, or OCCA, ruled that a state judge didn't have the authority to vacate Parish's conviction for a murder on the Choctaw Reservation, which became final in 2014. The judge based her ruling on the high court's July 2020 McGirt decision, which found that the similarly situated Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation still existed...

