Supreme Court Declines To Block Indiana Univ. Vax Mandate

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A group of Indiana University students challenging the public school's policy requiring everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine suffered a blow Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the vaccination mandate. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who handles emergency appeals from the Seventh Circuit that recently denied the students' bid while their case plays out in district court, said she won't grant them relief either. Justice Barrett gave no explanation for her decision and did not refer the emergency request to the full nine-member high court. The case is the first legal test case concerning COVID-19 vaccination requirements to come...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS