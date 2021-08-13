Pension Risk Transfers Off To Slow Start In 2021 At £8B

Law360, London (August 13, 2021, 3:40 PM BST) -- Insurers will have taken on just £8 billion ($11 billion) of pension risks in the first half of 2021, a 68% drop from the same period last year as markets slow down after a busy 2020, a retirement consultancy has said. Hymans Robertson said on Thursday that insurers have taken on pension scheme buy-ins and buyouts totaling £7.7 billion in the six months until June, with a few transactions pending. The total is expected to reach over £8 billion, the London-based consultancy said. The amount is a sharp drop from the £25 billion of pension scheme risk insured in the first...

