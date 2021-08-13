Law360's Pro Say: Maybe COVID Isn't Over

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Driven by the delta variant, COVID-19 infections are spiking across the country, leaving courts and law firms to once again grapple with public health and safety measures. This Week Ep. 211: Maybe COVID Isn't Over Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode, we're breaking down the patchwork of new restrictions, from courthouse mask rules to BigLaw vaccine mandates. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. Courts around the country have begun reimplementing a...

