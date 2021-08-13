Skadden, Sidley Lead $4B Willis Towers Reinsurance Biz Sale

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 10:11 AM EDT) -- Skadden-led Willis Towers Watson is selling its reinsurance broking division to insurance rival Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., advised by Sidley Austin, for up to $4 billion, the companies said Friday, in a deal that comes only a few weeks after Willis abandoned its megamerger with Aon PLC over regulatory scrutiny. Under the terms of the transaction, London-headquartered Willis will sell Willis Re to Illinois-based Arthur J. Gallagher for upfront consideration of $3.25 billion, plus an earnout of as much as $750 million that will be paid in 2025 under certain circumstances, according to a statement. Willis actually offered to sell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS