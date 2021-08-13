Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Says Hemp Co., PE Firm Reaped $11M Through Scalping

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit a producer of hemp-derived products and a network of securities dealers and consultants with a securities fraud complaint on Friday, claiming that they engaged in a penny stock scalping scheme that reaped $11 million in illegal profits.

GPL Ventures LLC, GPL Management LLC and its co-owners — Alexander Dillon and Cosmin Panait — allegedly broke securities laws by purchasing and then publicly selling blocks of stock in HempAmericana and other penny stocks as unregistered dealers, the SEC said in the complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

"None of the GPL defendants...

