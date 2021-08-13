Gulf Petrochem Must Pay $6M Security Or Lose Case Defense

Law360, London (August 13, 2021, 6:42 PM BST) -- A judge ordered Gulf Petrochem Friday to pay security of more than SG$7.8 million ($5.8 million) in Singapore dollars in litigation brought by a Saudi Aramco subsidiary claiming it was wrongly forced to cover the costs of releasing an impounded oil carrier. High Court Judge Mark Pelling told the petroleum company that if it didn't comply within 35 days, its defense in the case would be struck out and judgment entered for Aramco Trading Fujairah FZE. The judge had ordered Gulf Petrochem FZE back in December 2020 to replace the amount the Aramco subsidiary paid to a Singapore court after finding that...

