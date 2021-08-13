High Points Of IRS' New Employee Retention Credit Guidance

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service has provided additional important guidance on the employee retention credit, or ERC, in the form of a notice and a revenue procedure.[1] Notice 2021-49, issued Aug. 4, amplifies prior IRS guidance for purposes of ERCs available for the third and fourth quarters of this year, per new Internal Revenue Code Section 3134.[2] Note, however, that if enacted as currently proposed, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would generally end the availability of the ERC for the fourth quarter of 2021. Of great interest, the notice also includes answers to various apparently popular taxpayer and taxpayer representative ERC-related...

