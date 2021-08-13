DC Circ. Erases UnitedHealth's Overpayment Rule Triumph

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 11:51 AM EDT) -- In an important decision for False Claims Act enforcement, the D.C. Circuit on Friday vaporized UnitedHealth Group's successful challenge to a Medicare Advantage overpayment rule, finding that clawback policy doesn't improperly hold private insurers to higher standards. The D.C. Circuit on Friday reversed UnitedHealth Group's successful challenge to a Medicare Advantage overpayment rule. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Friday's unanimous opinion reversed a 2018 decision that vacated the rule, which requires Medicare Advantage insurers to return excess payments within 60 days. The opinion will likely buttress the government's FCA enforcement because it rejected the idea that recouping overpayments would violate a requirement that...

