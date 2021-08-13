Feds Say Hemp Co. Can't Claim $1.76M For Detained Hemp

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection doubled-down Thursday on its bid to toss an Oregon-based CBD company's suit over nearly 3000 pounds of detained hemp, arguing that federal law protects it from damage claims over detained items. In a reply filed in North Carolina federal court, CBP fired back at hemp producer We CBD LLC's attempt to block the government from escaping a dispute over 2,800 pounds of Switzerland-bound hemp seized at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, arguing that the company wants U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney to "suspend common sense" to find that $1.76 million worth of goods were illegally detained...

