DOJ Denies 'Rewriting' Price-Fix Indictment of Glenmark, Teva

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has derided claims by Glenmark and Teva that the antitrust enforcer is trying to assert a much broader price-fixing conspiracy involving more drugs than were included in a federal grand jury indictment. In a filing Thursday, the DOJ called the drugmakers' arguments "baseless" and not properly raised. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., which has already accused the department of inappropriately demanding interviews with senior company executives in India without any notice to counsel, is trying to sever the allegations against it from the broader case against Teva Pharmaceuticals. Glenmark says that in opposing that severance, the DOJ is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS