Calif. High Court Says Pot Possession In Prison Still Illegal

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- California's highest court has ruled that possessing marijuana in prison is still unlawful even if adult-use cannabis is generally legal in the state. In a published decision Thursday, the state Supreme Court determined that when Californians voted to approve Proposition 64, the law legalizing marijuana, it was unlikely they intended it to change the status quo for prisoners, for whom possession of drugs was expressly illegal. Five defendants argued Proposition 64 was silent on the issue of prisoners' cannabis possession, and the provision of the law at issue in the case said only that legalization would not roll back any policy...

