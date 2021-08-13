Wells Fargo Trims $7M Trial Loss To $2M On Appeal

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Friday a jury correctly found Wells Fargo owed a payment processor around $2 million in compensatory damages, but cut a $5 million punitive damages award after determining that a bank employee accused of negligently misrepresenting a customer's account at the processor's detriment had limited authority. A three-judge panel unanimously found in Friday's opinion that a lower court got it wrong when it determined Wells Fargo was on the hook for $5 million in punitive damages due to the conduct of the bank's relationship manager, Cristos Cucci. Cucci had conveyed to The EFT Network, a payment processor,...

