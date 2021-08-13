Mass. Gov. Claims Immunity From Suit By Fired Agency Head

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday he's immune from a federal court lawsuit claiming the former chief of the state's Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing was wrongly fired after an old photo surfaced of his fraternity brothers allegedly doing a Nazi salute. The governor, along with Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and other administration officials, cited Eleventh Amendment protections in asking U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to toss former Commissioner Steven Florio's April 21 complaint. Florio accused the Baker administration of orchestrating a sham investigation to get him fired over a 1990 yearbook photo...

