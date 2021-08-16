Lithium Co. Says Tribes Joined Suit Opposing Mine Too Late

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Lithium Nevada Corp. urged a Nevada federal judge to let it continue working on its mine, arguing that the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Atsa koodakuh wyh Nuwu and Burns Paiute Tribe were too late in expressing concerns about disturbing possibly protected cultural sites. A ranch had challenged the mine approval, alleging that the mine project infringed its natural resource permits, and the tribes were allowed to join the lawsuit after sharing that a massacre site, possible burial site and historic properties within the project's impact area were eligible for protection under the National Historic Preservation Act. But Lithium Nevada wrote in its...

