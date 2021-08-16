Mylan Fights For Invalidity Case In Neurim Melatonin Battle

Law360, London (August 16, 2021, 4:47 PM BST) -- Generic-drug maker Mylan has argued it shouldn't be blocked from challenging Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s melatonin patent just because a London court previously upheld the parent patent for the insomnia medication, as the European Patent Office later invalidated it. Mylan UK Healthcare Ltd. fought back in its Thursday defense filing with the High Court against Israel-based Neurim's assertions that it shouldn't be allowed to contest the validity of the divisional patent — derived from the parent patent — in new litigation brought by the Israeli drug developer. Mylan underscored that in Neurim's earlier litigation over the parent patent for the drug Circadin,...

