COVID-19 Testing Lab Sues Exec Over Move To Rival

Law360, London (August 24, 2021, 4:10 PM BST) -- A private laboratory that processes COVID-19 antigen tests for the NHS is suing a director for allegedly helping set up a competing lab while also giving out discounted tests in return for benefits. Source BioScience UK Ltd. accuses its chief operating officer, Russell Wheatcroft, of breaching his employment contract and fiduciary duties in a July 23 High Court claim recently made public. Wheatcroft gave a "head start and competitive advantage" to Aid Genomics UK Ltd. after being recruited as its chief executive, the suit says. Wheatcroft, who is still serving out his Source BioScience notice, courted other employees to join Aid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS