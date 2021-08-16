SEC Accuses Florida Film Co. And CEO Of $1.2M Stock Fraud

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued a Florida-based film production and distribution company and its operator, claiming that they defrauded dozens of investors, most of whom were unsophisticated investors and elderly, through an unregistered stock offering. According to a 24-page complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the Movie Studio Inc., a Fort Lauderdale microcap company, and its president and chief executive officer, Gordon Scott Venters, perpetrated a variety of falsehoods through press releases, marketing calls and in filings with the commission as part of efforts that raised at least $1.2 million...

