Crypto Co. Fights To Keep Ellenoff Malpractice Suit In Play

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Blockchain company RocketFuel urged a New York federal judge to keep its malpractice suit against Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP alive, arguing that the firm's version of events of a soured merger deal was "replete with false narrative." RocketFuel Blockchain Co. and RocketFuel Blockchain Inc. called the firm's arguments for dismissal "disingenuous." According to RocketFuel, a blockchain-based e-commerce company, Ellenoff Grossman's failed due diligence caused it to pay $45 million worth of stock for worthless patent applications in the course of a reverse acquisition deal. RocketFuel said it has adequately stated its case, and Ellenoff Grossman, or EGS, has failed to...

