Tyson Pays $1.5M CFTC Fine Tied To Soybean Position Limits

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods Inc. struck a $1.5 million settlement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday for allegedly exceeding position limits for soybean meal futures contracts and additional reporting and recordkeeping violations. Tyson exceeded position limits in Chicago Board of Trade soybean meal futures on more than 590 dates between January 2016 and January 2021, according to the settlement order. The positions on those dates were on average 38% over the then-applicable 6,500-contract limit, the order states. The CFTC imposes position limits as a risk management tool, preventing any single counterparty from having too much control over market prices. While...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS