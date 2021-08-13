Cuomo Ally To Depart As Top NY Financial Regulator

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Linda Lacewell, the top banking regulator for New York and a longtime ally of the state's Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is stepping down from her job as superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services after being named in a report that helped bring down the governor. Linda Lacewell's last day as superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services will be Aug. 24. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Lacewell, who has led DFS since 2019, announced her resignation plans to DFS staff in an email sent on Friday. Her last day at the agency will be Aug. 24, the same day that Cuomo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS