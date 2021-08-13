DuPont Must Bargain Over Subcontracting, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday agreed with National Labor Relations Board findings that DuPont Specialty Products USA unlawfully refused to negotiate with union workers over its decision to subcontract emergency services at a Virginia plant, finding that bargaining was required for such a move largely driven by cost savings. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel said it would enforce the board's order that DuPont violated the National Labor Relations Act by refusing to bargain with Ampthill Rayon Workers Inc. Local 992 with respect to the company's 2018 decision to subcontract work that the union's members and other employees had been...

