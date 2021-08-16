Arnold & Porter Issues Vax Mandate, Delays Office Return

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter has mandated proof of vaccination for all employees who wish to work from its U.S. offices, which they will not be required to do until mid-October in a one-month delay of the firm's reopening plans, the firm has confirmed amid a rise of the contagious delta variant of COVID-19. As of Aug. 8, Arnold & Porter barred unvaccinated U.S. employees from entering the office and asked that employees provide proof of their inoculation to human resources, a firm spokesperson confirmed to Law360 Pulse. The firm also pushed back its reopening, initially slated for Sept. 13, by over a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS