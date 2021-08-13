Brand Battles: Apple Fights Mattel Over 'Apples To Apples' TM

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Apple is going after Mattel's application to register its popular card game "Apples to Apples" as a trademark for a streaming TV series among other things — plus four other cases you need to know. An Apple Too Many Apple Inc. went to the board on Aug. 9 seeking to block Mattel Inc. from registering "Apples to Apples" as a trademark for entertainment services, including an online version of the game and children's television show "provided via a global computer network and via streaming services." Mattel's Apples...

