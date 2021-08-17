Vape Co. Counters Brand Owner, Says It Broke $1.2M Contract

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- California vape distributor Limitless Trading Co. LLC has denied accusations of copyright infringement by vape brand owner AK Futures LLC, and has filed counterclaims alleging AK Futures breached a $1.2 million exclusivity contract between them. On Friday, Limitless filed both the counterclaims and answers to AK Futures' original complaint in California federal court. In the counterclaims, Limitless alleges that AK Futures explicitly directed it to purchase the disputed products before and after breaking an exclusivity agreement. According to Limitless, which does business nationwide as Cali Kulture, shortly after AK Futures was founded, several transactions were made between the two companies in...

